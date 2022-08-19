On August 15, Alex Plitsas was quoted in the Daily Signal on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan one year after the US withdrawal. He also commented on the merits of the “Afghan Adjustment Act,” a bill that was introduced to assist Afghans evacuated to the United States.

Last year, the United States brought about 74,000 Afghans over during the airlift, and they were brought here most often under humanitarian parole – a category that lets them stay for no more than a maximum of two years

Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes the debate around the greatest military challenges facing the United States and its allies, and creates forward-looking assessments of the trends, technologies, and concepts that will define the future of warfare. Learn more

Related Experts: Alex Plitsas