On February 24, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Alex Plitsas was quoted in the National in an article titled “Warnings of a wider war as analysts fear swift occupation of Ukraine”. Plitsas noted Russian force capabilities to surround and cut off Ukrainian forces from resupply in the case of an attack on Kyiv.

