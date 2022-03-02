On March 2, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Alex Plitsas was cited in an article in Voice of America titled “US Urges Taliban to Allow Free Passage of Afghans.” Plitsas estimates that 10,000 Afghans have escaped the Taliban in the last six months and that NGOs have spent approximately $100 million in the evacuation process.

Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes the debate around the greatest military challenges facing the United States and its allies, and creates forward-looking assessments of the trends, technologies, and concepts that will define the future of warfare. Learn more

Related Experts: Alex Plitsas