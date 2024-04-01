On April 1, Forward Defense Nonresident Senior Fellow Marc Polymeropoulos reacted to a ’60 Minutes’ report that named the Russian military intelligence unit behind the mysterious “Havana Syndrome,” neurological symptoms that US diplomats and spies have reported suffering from for nearly a decade.
