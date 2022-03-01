On March 1, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Marc Polymeropoulos was quoted in a CNBC article titled “Ukraine is winning the information war against Russia.” Polymeropoulos explains how Ukrainians are utilizing an information campaign and social media to win the hearts and minds of the world.

Zelenskyy was not seen as a very effective leader two weeks ago. Now he is a Churchill-like figure. Marc Polymeropoulos

