On March 1, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Marc Polymeropoulos was quoted in a NBC News article titled “U.S. officials fear Putin’s government may arrest Americans in Russia.” Polymeropoulos states that there is an ever-present risk that American businesses in Russia and their employees will be targeted.

There’s always a concern that Americans doing business in Russia are caught up in the bilateral tensions and can be unjustly imprisoned – sometimes for long periods of time. Marc Polymeropoulos

