On March 31, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Marc Polymeropoulos was quoted in an NBC News article titled, “Can the U.S. and NATO provide Ukraine with enough weapons?” where he comments that although the Biden administration’s initial caution was frustrating, overall, US weapons assistance to Ukraine has proven relatively effective.

Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes the debate around the greatest military challenges facing the United States and its allies, and creates forward-looking assessments of the trends, technologies, and concepts that will define the future of warfare. Learn more

Related Experts: Marc Polymeropoulos