On April 5, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Marc Polymeropoulos was quoted in an article from Newsweek, titled, “Matt Gaetz Under Fire for Rant Against Military ‘Wokeism.'” The article references a recent tweet by Polymeropoulos, which calls out inflammatory comments by Rep. Matt Gaetz (FL-R) against Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and commends Sec. Austin’s public service record.
