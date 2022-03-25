On March 24, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Marc Polymeropoulos was quoted in a New York Times article titled, “Why can’t spy agencies predict a country’s will to fight?” Polymeropoulos discusses CIA operation officers’ assessments of the Afghan regular army’s will to fight after the US withdrawal in 2021.
Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes the debate around the greatest military challenges facing the United States and its allies, and creates forward-looking assessments of the trends, technologies, and concepts that will define the future of warfare.