On May 11, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Marc Polymeropoulos was quoted in an article in the Week titled “Will Russia’s invasion of Ukraine usher in a new era of spying?” Polymeropoulos asserts that the war in Ukraine has devastated Russia’s intelligence operations in Europe.

The intelligence war with Russia is at full swing. Marc Polymeropoulos

