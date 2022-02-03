Hide
On February 2, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Marc Polymeropoulos was featured on the Danger Close podcast for a discussion of his book, “Clarity in Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the CIA.” Polymeropoulos shares his experience with the CIA and the lessons he learned.

