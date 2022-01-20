On January 20, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Marc Polymeropoulos was quoted in a New York Times article titled “Most ‘Havana Syndrome’ cases unlikely caused by foreign power, C.I.A. Says.” In the article, he discusses the necessity to patiently investigate the origins of Havana Syndrome in cases that remain unexplained.
It took us 10 years to find Osama bin Laden. I would just urge patience and continued investigation by the intelligence community and the Department of Defense.
