On March 18, Forward Defense Nonresident Senior Fellow Marc Polymeropoulos was cited about the negative effects that Trump’s politicization of intelligence would have on gathering and sharing information, particularly with American allies.

Fellow

Marc Polymeropoulos

Nonresident Senior Fellow

Forward Defense Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

Afghanistan Europe & Eurasia
Europe & Eurasia Intelligence National Security Politics & Diplomacy United States and Canada