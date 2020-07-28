State and local officials in the United States are restoring restrictions, or considering new ones, to contain the spread of the coronavirus. So far, it is not working. The United States has now surpassed 4 million confirmed cases, and is averaging over 70,000 new cases every day. Last week, President Trump admitted that the situation would “probably, unfortunately get worse before it gets better.”

Others are struggling, too. The World Health Organization reported on July 24 that the world recorded over 284,000 new cases, the most in a single day, and 9,753 new COVID-related fatalities, the highest increase since April.

