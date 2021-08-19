On August 19, Christopher Preble was quoted in a Politifact article that examined a claim that President Biden had intentionally allowed Afghanistan to “fall apart.” Preble argued that the results in Afghanistan are due more to the actions of past administrations than the current one.

“‘I have seen no evidence that President Biden let Kabul fall or took the actions he did related to Afghanistan so that the U.S. could bring in more refugees and change the population in a way that favors Democrats,’ said Christopher Preble, a foreign policy expert at the Atlantic Council.”

