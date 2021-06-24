On June 24, Christopher Preble’s “Demolishing tired assumptions about the US military posture” was featured in Responsible Statecraft’s symposium on withdrawing US troops from the Middle East.

“Today, those who believe that ensuring the flow of Middle Eastern oil is a vital U.S. interest are prepared to expend considerable resources — and risk the lives of American servicemen and women — in the service of that mission, but Gholz conclusively demonstrates that fears of supply disruptions leading to serious economic harm are overblown.”