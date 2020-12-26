Christopher Preble was quoted in The Wall Street Journal, where he discussed some of the top questions that Retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin faces with his selection as President-elect Biden’s nominee to be Secretary of Defense.
Sat, Dec 26, 2020
In the News by Atlantic Council
Christopher Preble was quoted in The Wall Street Journal, where he discussed some of the top questions that Retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin faces with his selection as President-elect Biden’s nominee to be Secretary of Defense.