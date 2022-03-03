On March 3, Christopher Preble joined his co-hosts on the Net Assessment podcast to discuss the implications of the war in Ukraine, focusing on escalation risks, the use of sanctions, and what the war may do to Europe’s defense posture.

“On a somber day, Chris, Melanie, and Zack ponder the implications of the war in Ukraine. What, if any, lessons should we take away from the inability to deter Vladimir Putin from attacking Ukraine? With the war now raging, what measures should be employed to help the Ukrainians and complicate Russian war aims — and what should be held back? What are the escalation risks? Are broad-based economic sanctions likely to be effective, and under what circumstances might they be lifted? And what does the post-Ukraine world look like, especially in terms of Europe’s defense posture?”

