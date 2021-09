On September 16, Christopher Preble debated whether there is a “Biden doctrine” and if so, what exactly it is, with co-hosts Melanie Marlowe (CSIS) and Zack Cooper (AEI) on the War on the Rocks Net Assessment podcast. They identified two separate threads in Biden’s thinking and that of his team — one idealist vision for global democracy, and a second more pragmatic and restrained approach with respect to the use of force.

