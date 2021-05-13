Home Issues Regions Search Menu
+
Hide
original source

On May 13, Christopher Preble and co-hosts discussed what would go into building a new defense strategy, focusing on Frank Hoffman’s recent essay “US Defense Strategy after the Pandemic.”

Hoffman makes the case for adjusting US strategic objectives in light of flat or declining Pentagon budgets over the next few years. While the Pentagon might intend “to implement the 2018 National Defense Strategy as if the pandemic and recession never happened,” Hoffman explains, we “should evaluate US national security strategy under much more austere defense spending scenarios.”

Christopher Preble

Co-director

Defense Policy Defense Technologies

New American Engagement Initiative Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security