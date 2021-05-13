On May 13, Christopher Preble and co-hosts discussed what would go into building a new defense strategy, focusing on Frank Hoffman’s recent essay “US Defense Strategy after the Pandemic.”

Hoffman makes the case for adjusting US strategic objectives in light of flat or declining Pentagon budgets over the next few years. While the Pentagon might intend “to implement the 2018 National Defense Strategy as if the pandemic and recession never happened,” Hoffman explains, we “should evaluate US national security strategy under much more austere defense spending scenarios.”