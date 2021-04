On April 1, Chris Preble hosted the Net Assessment podcast, in which he and his co-hosts discussed the recent War on the Rocks article “Beyond Colossus or Collapse: Five Myths Driving American Debates about China.” The hosts scrutinized which myths are most widely believed, and which should not be guiding American policy. But they also considered which beliefs are actually true, and which are most important to current and future U.S. policy.