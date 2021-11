On November 11, Christopher Preble and Net Assessment podcast co-hosts Melanie Marlowe (CSIS), and Zack Cooper (AEI) welcomed special guest Richard Haass, President of the Council on Foreign Relations. The four discussed what the United States has gotten right and wrong the last few decades, focusing particularly on decisions about when to use force as well as US policies on Iraq, Afghanistan, China, and trade.

