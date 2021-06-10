On June 10, Christopher Preble and co-hosts debated the US strategic commitment to Taiwan, and the advantages and risks of establishing an unambiguous commitment to Taiwan’s defense, the focus of Patrick Porter and Michael Mazarr’s recent study on “Countering China’s Adventurism Over Taiwan: A Third Way.”

They discuss the future of US-Taiwan relations, if the United States should move to a position of strategic clarity, under what conditions will the United States defend Taiwan, and whether the United States should abandon Taiwan and use it as a bargaining chip with Beijing.