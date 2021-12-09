On December 9, Christopher Preble and co-hosts Melanie Marlowe (CSIS), and Zack Cooper (AEI) explored how the US military recruits and retains top performers on the Net Assessment podcast. In the recently released Marine Corps’ Talent Management report, Marine Corps Commandant David H. Berger explains that the Corps “must bring into the service the right people with the right skill sets, measure their talents, and then match their skills to the duties they desire and are suited to perform.” But military leaders must be willing to challenge long-standing assumptions in order to succeed in a competitive marketplace for talent.

More about our expert

Related Experts: Christopher Preble