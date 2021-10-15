On October 15, Christopher Preble and co-hosts Melanie Marlowe (CSIS) and Zack Cooper (AEI) of the War on the Rocks Net Assessment podcast discussed the bipartisan turn away from the mostly internationalist spirit that has informed US foreign policy since the end of the Second World War. The three concluded that dissatisfaction with the current direction of US foreign policy doesn’t easily translate into specific and implementable policies. More work must be done to clarify the tone and tenor of US foreign policy, and to engage the American people to expand and enhance US global engagement.

