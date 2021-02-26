On February 23, Christopher Preble was quoted in the article, “No Growth, No Big Cuts Likely For First Biden Defense Budget.” Preble makes the point that, due to competing visions of the Pentagon budget, the amount spent on defense is likely to remain about where it currently is.

“You can’t obtain serious and durable cuts in Pentagon spending without an equally serious rethinking of our strategic objectives,” Preble added. “Resources constraints should cause us to rethink our strategic objectives, but the Biden team seems unwilling to do that.”