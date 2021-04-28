On April 28, Preble was quoted in Newsweek on the first 100 days of President Biden’s foreign policy.

“There have been pluses and minuses,” Preble said. “The Afghanistan decision was the correct one, and I’ve been encouraged by his approach to the civil war in Yemen and his apparent willingness to hold Saudi Arabia at arm’s length.” Yet Preble also said that the Biden administration’s dependency on economic sanctions doesn’t square up with the president’s proclamations of promoting a foreign policy for the middle class.