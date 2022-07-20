President Tsai meets Atlantic Council delegation

On July 19, the Office of the President for the Republic of China (Taiwan) released a synopsis of President Tsai Ing-wen’s meeting with Atlantic Council delegates Mark Esper, former US Secretary of Defense, Stefano Stefanini, former Permanent Representative of Italy to NATO, and Barry Pavel, Senior Vice President and Director of the Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security. President Tsai thanked Secretary Esper for his support and insight on US-Taiwan bilateral relations.

