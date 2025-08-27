On August 5, MajGen Arnold Punaro (ret.), a Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow, discussed developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict on Bloomberg Radio. In his interview, he applauded efforts to bolster the US defense production, advocated for increased sanctions on Russia, and expressed deep distrust in President Putin. Punaro emphasized that rewarding Russian aggression would only enable malign state actors.
