On January 30th, Arnold Punaro, non-resident senior fellow at Forward Defense and Scowcroft Center Advisory Council member, was mentioned in a 1945 article titled “The U.S. Military’s Recruiting Crisis: Can the All-Volunteer Force Survive?” The article cites Punaro’s 2023 New Atlanticist piece, “The draft ended fifty years ago. Can the all-volunteer force survive another fifty?” as the best study of the All-Volunteer Force (AVF), providing an in-depth analysis of the conditions that led to its creation and a financial assessment of what is required to uphold it.

