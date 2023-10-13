On October 11, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow and retired Marine Corps Major General, Arnold Punaro was featured on Fox Business discussing the attacks on Israel by Hamas. Punaro stressed that it was important to identify the state actors associated with training and equipping terrorists in the region.
What we should be concerned about right now, is the sophistication of [Hamas’s] combined arms operation.
