On November 18, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow MajGen Arnold Punaro, USMC (ret.) was quoted in an Air & Space Forces Magazine article entitled “What Experts Will Watch as the Pentagon Implements Acquisition Reform.” Punaro argued that Golden Dome’s sweeping, multi-domain missile-defense ambitions make it an ideal test case for implementing Secretary Hegseth’s recently announced acquisition reforms.
