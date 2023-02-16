On February 15, Scowcroft Strategy Initiative Nonresident Senior Fellow Patrick Quirk co-authored a piece for The National Interest on the importance of capitalizing on the Summit for Democracy to strengthen democratic institutions and political parties.

Quirk goes on to provide three recommendations to reinforce political parties: support nascent political parties that emerge from pro-democracy protests, prioritize political party support, and cultivate the political and strategic skills of political parties and their leaders.

Political parties are the most prevalent and efficacious form of political organization and representation across the globe… As the U.S. and allies develop commitments to announce during the summit, they have an opportunity to right-size their solution by elevating their commitment to strengthening democratic institutions generally, and political parties in particular.

