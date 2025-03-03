On March 3, Rob Murray, non-resident senior fellow at Forward Defense, appeared on Bloomberg News to discuss the Defence, Security and Resilience (DSR) Bank. As the founder of DSR, Murray emphasized the need for a global multilateral financial institution dedicated to defense funding, addressing the critical gap that is believed to be threatening Western security.
