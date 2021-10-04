In an 9/28 interview with BBC World News, Dexter Tiff Roberts commented on a recent study published by AidData, an international development research lab based at Virginia’s College of William & Mary which highlighted over $385 billion USD of hidden debts in Chinese loans to foreign countries. Roberts described China’s foreign lending methods as “a no-strings attached approach to lending in developing countries around the world”. Roberts also highlighted that China’s foreign lending programs allow Beijing “to exercise a lot more leverage over the countries and the projects it is engaging with”, and these programs are geared towards “serving the interests of China back at home”. In addition, Roberts stated that “China also orders borrowers not to disclose the terms of these projects, which says a lot about the motivations behind these projects”.

