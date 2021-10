On October 17, Dexter Tiff Roberts was featured in The Wire China on Evergrande’s Xu Jiayin, who has stepped down from his position as chairman of the company in the face of its demise. “Xu is very flashy,” Roberts stated. Noting Xu’s nickname of “Belt Brother” due to the luxurious belt Xu wore to a Chinese political meeting, he stated that, “He is clearly emblematic of extreme wealth in China, and for a long time, he wasn’t afraid to show it.”

Read more about the author:

Related Experts: Dexter Tiff Roberts