On September 29 and September 30, IPSI/GCH nonresident senior fellow Dexter Tiff Roberts was quoted in two BBC articles regarding China’s property crisis and the fall of Evergrande, a Chinese property giant. Roberts explained that Hui Ka Yan, the founder and chairman of Evergrande who is currently under investigation, was “seen as a natural target” given that “Xi has made it clear that extreme wealth, especially when displayed publicly like Hui, isn’t good for the economy and the society.” On September 29, he was also quoted in Radio Free Asia on the growing debt of Chinese local government.

Related Experts: Dexter Tiff Roberts