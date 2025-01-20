On January 20, Stephen Rodriguez, senior advisor at Forward Defense and director of FD’s Commission on Software-Defined Warfare was a featured guest on the podcast Building the Base, hosted by Hondo Geurts, commissioner on the Commission on Software-Defined Warfare. The episode, entitled “Looking Ahead: National Security in a New Administration with Nadia Schadlow and Stephen Rodriguez,” focused on the need for the Department of Defense to accelerate pathways to adoption of cutting-edge technologies, the crafting of an effective National Security Strategy, and the potential benefits of utilizing innovative technologies to reform the department. The Commission on Software-Defined Warfare’s upcoming final report was highlighted.

