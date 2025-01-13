On January 8, Stephen Rodriguez, senior advisor at Forward Defense, provided commentary in a War on the Rocks piece entitled “In Brief: How Long Until Defense Tech Limited Partners See Returns?” Rodriguez offered that, “until major primes or service providers start acquiring venture capital fund portfolios, especially at enterprise values of $250 million or more, it will be at least a decade before limited partners are made under the current model.”

