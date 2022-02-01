On February 1, Forward Defense senior advisor Stephen Rodriguez was quoted in a Dark Reading article titled “7 red flags that can stop your company from becoming a unicorn.” Rodriguez states that more cyber companies must build the capability to respond to cyberattacks rather than just analyzing them after the fact.

There are a ton of companies out there that monitor or assess or analyze, but very few that actually alert and then fix a cyber-risk or attack. Stephen Rodriguez

