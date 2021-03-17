Home Issues Regions Search Menu
+
Hide
Original Source

On March 17, FD Senior Advisor Stephen Rodriguez wrote a piece on strategies for acquiring new, innovative technology within the defense industrial base. Modernization and new capabilities must be a focus in any new budget.

Should the Biden administration pursue major defense budget cuts, budget austerity does not have to connote a collapse in defense technology innovation.

Stephen Rodriguez
rodriguez stephen

Stephen Rodriguez

Senior Advisor

Defense Policy Defense Technologies

Forward Defense Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

Forward Defense shapes the debate around the greatest military challenges facing the United States and its allies, and creates forward-looking assessments of the trends, technologies, and concepts that will define the future of warfare.

Explore Forward Defense
(function() { function async_load(){ var s = document.createElement('script'); s.type = 'text/javascript'; s.src = ('https:' == document.location.protocol ? 'https://pi' : 'http://cdn') + '.pardot.com/pd.js'; var c = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0]; c.parentNode.insertBefore(s, c); } if(window.attachEvent) { window.attachEvent('onload', async_load); } else { window.addEventListener('load', async_load, false); } })();