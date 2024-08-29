On August 21, Stephen Rodriguez, senior advisor at Forward Defense and director of FD’s Commission on Software-Defined Warfare, interviewed with Applied Intuition Defense at the Nexus 24 symposium. Rodriguez spoke on challenges and innovations in the defense technology sector, including on public-private sector relations, investment, and business practices. He also addressed his work on FD’s Commission on Software-Defined Warfare and the relevance of its work for the future defense capabilities.

