On March 24, Stephen Rodriguez, Senior Advisor of Forward Defense and director of FD’s Commission on Software-Defined Warfare was a featured guest on the podcast Second Front, hosted by Tyler Sweat. This episode, entitled “Software Defined Warfare with Lt. Gen. Jack Shanahan and Stephen Rodriguez,” shed light on the urgency of developing innovative strategies that will best prepare the DOD to navigate an increasingly software-driven defense landscape.
Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, generates ideas and connects stakeholders in the defense ecosystem to promote an enduring military advantage for the United States, its allies, and partners. Our work identifies the defense strategies, capabilities, and resources the United States needs to deter and, if necessary, prevail in future conflict.