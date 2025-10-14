On October 13, Abigail Rudolph published an article in the National Interest entitled, “How Shipbuilding Can Revive the US Heartland.” Rudolph explores the potential for shipbuilding in the Great Lakes region, leveraging existing manufacturing infrastructure, a skilled labor force, and strategic geographic advantages. She highlights the dual significance of shipbuilding in the region, meeting a critical national security need and driving industrial revival in America’s heartland.
Forward Defense leads the Atlantic Council’s US and global defense programming, developing actionable recommendations for the United States and its allies and partners to compete, innovate, and navigate the rapidly evolving character of warfare. Through its work on US defense policy and force design, the military applications of advanced technology, space security, strategic deterrence, and defense industrial revitalization, it informs the strategies, policies, and capabilities that the United States will need to deter, and, if necessary, prevail in major-power conflict.