On August 30, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Mir Sadat was quoted in a USA Today article titled “‘No option for us’: US withdrawal marks terrifying moment for Americans, allies still in Afghanistan.” In the article, Sadat is quoted arguing that the State Department must help American escape from Kabul and other major cities.
This mission is not complete.
