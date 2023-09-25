On September 25, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Mir Sadat was featured on The Hill stressing the need for a reconsideration of US space strategy to deter aggression by adversaries. He criticized the two-layered approach of current deterrence strategy related to space, highlighting that a new strategy is needed for establishing successful deterrence measures.
The United States’s dwindling space dominance is challenged by peer competitors and near-peer rivals who recognize, likely even more so than the American public, that America’s asymmetric advantage in orbit is also its Achilles’ heel.
