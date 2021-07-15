On July 15, Forward Defense Nonresident Senior Fellow Mir Sadat gave a lecture for New Space New Mexico‘s 2021 State of the Space Industrial Base Hybrid Workshop titled “Geopolitical Strategic Competition.” In this lecture, Sadat discussed the state of great power competition in the space domain.
Forward Defense shapes the debate around the greatest military challenges facing the United States and its allies, and creates forward-looking assessments of the trends, technologies, and concepts that will define the future of warfare.