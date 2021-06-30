On June 30, Forward Defense Nonresident Senior Fellow Mir Sadat was quoted in an article for Space News titled “U.S. Army, Navy, Marine Corps service members selected to transfer to Space Force.” In this article, Sadat expressed his support for the new Space Force policy, arguing that these transfers will help build a culture and improve integration between branches.

Finally, a vision we pushed for hard from day one at the White House is becoming a reality.