On June 10, Forward Defense Nonresident Senior Fellow Mir Sadat spoke at an event for Aerospace titled “The space policy show: keeping the space workforce strong.” During the event, Sadat discussed the need for greater diversity and inclusion in the space workforce, and how to attract new talent to the field.
The difference between…the space race of today [and] that of the era of [John F. Kennedy] is that back then it was really about symbolism, and national prestige, and about which ideology wins, [while] today it’s about economics.