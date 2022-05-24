On May 24, 2022, Global China Hub senior fellow Michael Schuman published an article in The Atlantic, “China Is Doing Biden’s Work for Him”.

“Beijing will have to woo the world with more than money. Chinese leaders are attempting to promote their own values and norms—of the authoritarian persuasion—on the global stage. That’s won China some support in forums such as the United Nations. But its immediate neighbors seem far more concerned about the threat created by Beijing’s expanding power and aggressive use of it than they are about American finickiness over human rights,” Schuman writes.

